UrduPoint.com

Chinese Scientists Propose Way To Achieve Carbon-neutral Crop Production

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Chinese scientists propose way to achieve carbon-neutral crop production

NANJING, Feb. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) --:Chinese scientists, in collaboration with researchers from the United States and Germany, have proposed an agricultural carbon reduction solution that could help China achieve carbon neutrality in its food production, according to the Institute of Soil Science under the Chinese academy of Sciences (CAS).

According to the research model evaluation, the total carbon emissions from the production of China's staple crops, including rice, wheat and corn, could have neared 670 teragrams of CO2-equivalent in 2018.

Completing a comprehensive life-cycle assessment using data from China, the research team showed that an integrated biomass pyrolysis and electricity generation system coupled with commonly applied methane and nitrogen mitigation measures can help reduce staple crops' annual life-cycle greenhouse gas emissions from 666.

5 now to minus 37.9 teragrams of CO2-equivalent.

"This new path can help achieve carbon neutrality in grain production without sacrificing grain output. It can also reduce atmospheric pollution emissions, increase the utilization rate of fertilizer resources, and increase both environmental and economic benefits by more than 30 percent," said Yan Xiaoyuan, the lead scientist from the CAS Institute of Soil Science.

The study was led by the CAS Institute of Soil Science in partnership with several other research institutes, including the China Agricultural University, Tsinghua University, and Cornell University. The research findings were published online in Nature Food on Feb. 9.

Related Topics

Electricity China Germany Lead United States Gas 2018 From Wheat

Recent Stories

EDGE awarded AED2.14 billion contract to supply TH ..

EDGE awarded AED2.14 billion contract to supply THUNDER Precision-Guided Munitio ..

21 minutes ago
 FM arrives in Vilnius to hold talks with Lithuania ..

FM arrives in Vilnius to hold talks with Lithuanian leadership

22 minutes ago
 NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigns

NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigns

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Netherlands agree to enhance trade, econ ..

Pakistan, Netherlands agree to enhance trade, economic ties

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 4th Sharjah Gulf ..

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 4th Sharjah Gulf Theatre Festival

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.