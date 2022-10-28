UrduPoint.com

Chinese Scientists Reveal Origin Of Calcium In First Stars

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Chinese scientists reveal origin of calcium in first stars

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Chinese scientists have revealed the origin of calcium in first stars by using the world's deepest underground laboratory in southwest China's Sichuan Province, according to a study published online Wednesday in the journal Nature.

In 2014, Australian astronomers observed the oldest star ever known by human beings, a K-type red giant star named SMSS0313-6708, on which lithium, carbon, magnesium and calcium were observed. However, the origin of calcium in the star remained a mystery.

The China Jinping Underground Laboratory (CJPL), which is 2,400 meters under a mountain in Sichuan Province, started operating in December 2010.

Chinese researchers carried out relevant experiments in the laboratory.

They successfully verified the hypothesis that calcium comes from a key breakout reaction of carbon, nitrogen and oxygen cycle (CNO cycle), revealing the origin of calcium in the star.

The CJPL can greatly reduce the influence of cosmic rays and provide unique conditions for direct measurement of important nuclear reactions of astrophysical interest, said He Jianjun of Beijing Normal University, the first corresponding author of the article.

Reviewers of the journal Nature commented that the study is a great experimental success, and that it provides a new insight for future nuclear astrophysics studies.

Related Topics

World China Nuclear Beijing December From Crescent Jute Proudcts Limited

Recent Stories

Rupee continues it's downward trajectory against U ..

Rupee continues it's downward trajectory against US dollar

32 minutes ago
 MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari leaves PTI

MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari leaves PTI

2 hours ago
 "We may not have real Mr. Bean," PM Shehbaz respon ..

"We may not have real Mr. Bean," PM Shehbaz responds to Zimbabwean President ove ..

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

2 hours ago
 PTI is all set to start long march against federal ..

PTI is all set to start long march against federal coalition govt today

3 hours ago
 US announces additional $30m to support for flood ..

US announces additional $30m to support for flood victims in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.