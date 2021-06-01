UrduPoint.com
Chinese Scientists Use Gigantic Telescope To Study Solar Wind

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Chinese scientists use gigantic telescope to study solar wind

BEIJING, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :-- With the help of the world's largest radio telescope, Chinese scientists have made progress on the observation of interplanetary scintillation, a phenomenon that can be used to study space weather.

The radio signal from a distant compact radio source is scattered by the solar wind, and consequently, a random diffraction pattern is observed on Earth. This phenomenon is known as interplanetary scintillation (IPS) and ground-based IPS observations in turn can help infer the physical properties of the solar wind.

Researchers from the National Astronomical Observatories under the Chinese academy of Sciences have made an analysis of the solar wind through IPS observations with China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST).

Thanks to the ultra-high sensitivity of the FAST, solar wind speed information was obtained in only 20 seconds, much less than the time required by conventional radio telescopes, the research team said Tuesday.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

