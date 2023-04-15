UrduPoint.com

Chinese Seed Company Starts Trial Of Single And Triple Gene Cotton In Pak Varieties

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Chinese seed company starts trial of single and triple gene cotton in Pak varieties

BEIJING, Apr. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Chinese seed company Jinghua started trial of single and triple gene Chinese Bt cotton varieties in the farms of Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan to assess how these high yielding, long staple and disease resistant varieties respond to the Pakistani soil and climatic conditions.

Cooperation between Pakistani and Chinese agriculture scientists would benefit Pakistani cotton economy in a big way, said CCRI Multan Director Dr Zhid Mahmood in a statement.

Earlier, Dr Zahid Mahmood, accompanied by other scientists witnessed the seed trial of Chinese seed company Jinghua along with company representative Mr. Li.

On this occasion, Mr. Li said that the trial of single and triple gene Chinese varieties was aimed at promoting mechanized farming, high density planting and producing best quality fibre cotton in Pakistan, China Economic Net (CEN).

Detailing characteristics, Mr. Li mentioned that these varieties were Glyfosate free, and have resistance against bollworms particularly the pink bollworm.

Moreover, the varieties also possess resistance against Cotton Leaf Curl Virus, he added.

Dr Zahid Mahmood in his remarks said that trial was aimed at studying the characteristics of these single and triple gene varieties in the Pakistani weather conditions hit by climate change phenomenon and their data would be compiled throughout the season by Pakistani scientists.

He informed that trial plants have a row-to-row distance of 75cm and plant-to-plant distance maintained at just 4 cm. It is a kind of crop with a five-month growth cycle, he remarked.

As part of continuing cooperation with Pakistani scientists, Mr. Li maintained that the company intends to begin trials of three fully virus-free varieties at CCRI Multan next year.

CCRI Multan scientists Dr. Muhammad Naveed Afzal, Dr Fayyaz Ahmad, and technology transfer head Sajid Mahmood were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Weather Technology China Agriculture Company Cotton Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan calls for strengthening United Nations

Pakistan calls for strengthening United Nations

1 minute ago
 Military leadership reiterates commitment to suppo ..

Military leadership reiterates commitment to support national responses against ..

8 minutes ago
 UAE participates in International Monetary and Fin ..

UAE participates in International Monetary and Financial Committee meeting

27 minutes ago
 12 dead, 27 injured in bus accident in west India

12 dead, 27 injured in bus accident in west India

1 hour ago
 New UNESCO report reveals $97 billion barrier to r ..

New UNESCO report reveals $97 billion barrier to reaching education targets

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Portugal agree to expand cooperation in ..

Pakistan, Portugal agree to expand cooperation in various sectors

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.