Chinese Sees Big Jump In COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Chinese sees big jump in COVID-19 cases

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :China on Thursday reported a big jump in COVID-19 cases, registering 1,185 infections, most of which were locally transmitted.

National Health Commission (NHC) of China said in a statement that the Chinese mainland recorded 1,185 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

It added that 1,133 were local transmissions while 52 were recorded among those who came to China from overseas Over 1,000 cases in a day is a big jump in recent past in China which has adopted a strict lockdown strategy to stem the threat of the infection.

The statement also revealed 7,820 asymptomatic cases were registered the same day as around 52,411 asymptomatic patients are undergoing medical observation across the country.

With 1,185 fresh cases, the NHC data showed the total COVID-19 cases reported in mainland China since December 2019 climbed to 267,544. The country has recorded 5,226 deaths due to the infection in the same period.

