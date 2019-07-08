UrduPoint.com
Chinese Shadow Theatre Fights Against Dying Of The Light

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 10:40 AM

Chinese shadow theatre fights against dying of the light

Beijing, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Shadow puppets flitting across screens and reliving age old stories have fascinated Chinese people for some 2,000 years, but falling audiences mean troupes are having to be creative to stay on the stage.

On a translucent screen in a Beijing classroom, a child with a cosmic ring takes on the son of the dragon king, attacking him with huge thrusts of his lance.

Behind the screen, puppeteers use rods to move the figures, to the joy of the schoolchildren watching.

The legends of the past are the bedrock of shadow theatre -- a tradition still popular in the countryside, though it has lost much ground in large cities over the last few decades.

Shadow theatre was celebrated up until the 1960s when it was targeted as part of the Cultural Revolution.

It had something of a renaissance in the 1980s and in 2011 was included on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

For the Chinese, the show is the forerunner of cinema -- in the Chinese language the word "cinema" literally means "electric shadow".

With video games, film and tv now vying for viewers glued to their smartphones, shadow theatre is slowly losing its audience, and performers are struggling to keep their heads above water.

Wiping his forehead after his furious on-stage battle, Lu Baobang -- one of the last puppeteers of the old generation -- is worried there is no one to replace him when he retires.

"We can't offer reasonable living standards to young apprentices," said Lu, who descends from a large family that developed one of the main schools of shadow theatre in Beijing.

