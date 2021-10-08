- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Chinese Shares Close Higher Friday
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 01:40 PM
BEIJING, Oct. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks closed higher on Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.67 percent, at 3,592.17 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.73 percent higher at 14,414.16 points.
Recent Stories
European stocks steadier before US jobs data
CM Mahmood Kha inaugurates mega projects in Swat
Flow of circular debt reduced to Rs 13 bln: Hammad Azhar
Theatre Wallay to stage a unique play 'Chirya Ghar' tomorrow
For David Hockney, lockdown was natural blessing
Latvia Introduces Vaccine Mandate for Public Sector Employees
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
S.Korea's rice production estimated to rise 9.1 pct in 20212 minutes ago
-
German exports in first drop since 2020 amid supply chain woes2 minutes ago
-
FIFA World Cup CONCACAF qualifying standings2 minutes ago
-
ChiNext Index closes lower Friday2 minutes ago
-
Ethiopia reports 1,166 new COVID-19 cases12 minutes ago
-
France could reduce, but not cut, Jersey electricity supplies: minister12 minutes ago
-
Poland wants to stay in EU, PM says despite legal challenge12 minutes ago
-
Over 2.217 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland12 minutes ago
-
US special forces quietly training Taiwanese: official12 minutes ago
-
Poland wants to stay in the European Union: PM22 minutes ago
-
Thai diners whet their appetites at flood cafe2 hours ago
-
US, Mexico seek to revamp fight against drug cartels3 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.