Chinese Shares Close Higher Friday
Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2023 | 04:10 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Chinese stocks closed higher on Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 1.01 percent to 3,195.31 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.19 percent higher at 11,602.3 points
