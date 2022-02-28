- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Chinese Shares Close Higher Monday
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2022 | 04:30 PM
BEIJING, Feb. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Chinese stocks closed higher Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.32 percent, at 3,462.31 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.32 percent higher at 13,455.73 points.
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt receives appreciation over role as mafia queen
NEPRA decides to increase power tariff by Rs5.94
POL prices may go up again
Money laundering case: Special court defers indictment till March 10
Ukraine approaches ICJ against Russia.
Ukraine-Russia conflict: Rouble plunges to nearly 30% to a fresh record low
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
31st Southeast Asian Games to open despite COVID-1953 seconds ago
-
'Different opinions' on EU enlargement after Ukraine plea1 minute ago
-
Russia, Ukraine start first talks since Moscow assault: Belarus state media11 minutes ago
-
China releases 10 point conduct code for judicial, prosecuting, public security teams11 minutes ago
-
Xi's speech on work of peoples congresses to be published21 minutes ago
-
Toyota halts Japan plants after reported cyber attack21 minutes ago
-
Chinese shares lower at midday Monday21 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says Russia has lost nearly 5,300 military personnel21 minutes ago
-
China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Monday31 minutes ago
-
Senior CPC official report work to CPC Central Committee, XI31 minutes ago
-
Paris Fashion Week returns to pre-pandemic form41 minutes ago
-
S.Korea reports 139,626 new COVID-19 cases41 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.