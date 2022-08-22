- Home
Chinese Shares Close Higher Monday
Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2022 | 01:00 PM
BEIJING, Aug. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :-- Chinese stocks closed higher on Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.6 percent to 3,277.79 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.19 percent higher at 12,505.68 points.
