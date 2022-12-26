UrduPoint.com

Chinese Shares Close Higher Monday

Published December 26, 2022

Chinese shares close higher Monday

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Chinese stocks closed higher on Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.65 percent to 3,065.56 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.19 percent higher at 10,978.99 points.

The turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 624.

3 billion Yuan (about 89.41 billion U.S. Dollars), up from 585.4 billion yuan on the previous trading day.

Shares related to hotels and electrical equipment led the gains, while those related to education and real estate saw big losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, gained 1.98 percent to close at 2,331.41 points Monday.

