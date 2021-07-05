UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Shares Close Higher On Monday

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 02:00 PM

Chinese shares close higher on Monday

BEIJING, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks closed higher on Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.44 percent to 3,534.32 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.33 percent higher at 14,718.66 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 1.

01 trillion Yuan (about 156 billion U.S. Dollars), up from 1 trillion yuan on the previous trading day.

Shares related to scarce resources and organosilicon led the gains, while those related to traditional Chinese medicine and medical e-commerce saw losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, gained 0.55 percent to close at 3,352.12 points.

Related Topics

China Shenzhen Shanghai Stocks From Billion

Recent Stories

&#039;Cultural exchange makes us all stronger&#039 ..

35 minutes ago

China reports 22 new coronavirus infections

1 hour ago

Over 183.8 million coronavirus cases worldwide

1 hour ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to Cyprus President ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $75.18 a barrel F ..

2 hours ago

The 22nd martyrdom anniversary of Kargil war is be ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.