Chinese shares close higher on Monday

BEIJING, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks closed higher on Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.44 percent to 3,534.32 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.33 percent higher at 14,718.66 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 1.

01 trillion Yuan (about 156 billion U.S. Dollars), up from 1 trillion yuan on the previous trading day.

Shares related to scarce resources and organosilicon led the gains, while those related to traditional Chinese medicine and medical e-commerce saw losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, gained 0.55 percent to close at 3,352.12 points.