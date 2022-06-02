- Home
Chinese Shares Close Higher Thursday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2022 | 01:40 PM
BEIJING,June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :- Chinese stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.42 percent, at 3,195.46 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.67 percent higher at 11,628.31 points.
