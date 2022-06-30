- Home
Chinese Shares Close Higher Thursday
Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2022 | 02:00 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) --:Chinese stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 1.1 percent, at 3,398.62 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.57 percent higher at 12,896.2 points.
