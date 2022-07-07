- Home
Chinese Shares Close Higher Thursday
Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2022 | 04:20 PM
BEIJING, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) --:Chinese stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.27 percent, at 3,364.40 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.97 percent higher at 12,935.85 points.
