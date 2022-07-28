UrduPoint.com

Chinese Shares Close Higher Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2022 | 04:00 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Chinese stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.21 percent, at 3,282.58 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.23 percent higher at 12,428.72 points. Enditem

