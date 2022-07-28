- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Chinese Shares Close Higher Thursday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2022 | 04:00 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Chinese stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.21 percent, at 3,282.58 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.23 percent higher at 12,428.72 points. Enditem
Recent Stories
PM announces to enhance compensation to monsoon, flood affectees
Vivo Y55 Astonishes Pakistani Tech Experts with Its Long Battery Life
Chad Signs the Statute of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS)
Pakistan rupee reaches Rs239.5 in interbank market
Huawei Releases a New Lineup of Flagship Products during Summer Launch Event in ..
Pakistan Army, FC assist civil administration in rescue & relief efforts in floo ..
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Four-time world champion Vettel to retire from F14 minutes ago
-
China's internet sector sees slight revenue growth in H113 minutes ago
-
S.Korea's population logs 1st fall in 2021 since census starts14 minutes ago
-
Soybean futures close higher14 minutes ago
-
Guangdong carbon market closes higher14 minutes ago
-
Malaysia sees SMEs GDP grow 1 pct in 202114 minutes ago
-
Sugar futures close higher24 minutes ago
-
Angola earns 11.8 bln USD in oil export revenues in Q244 minutes ago
-
Mayor of Kharkiv says nowhere in Ukraine's second city 'safe'44 minutes ago
-
Malaysia's producer price index eases to 10.9 pct in June54 minutes ago
-
Researchers develop eye-movement database of Chinese reading54 minutes ago
-
India's daily COVID-19 caseload increases to 18,3131 hour ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.