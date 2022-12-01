- Home
Chinese Shares Close Higher Thursday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2022 | 01:40 PM
BEIJING, Dec. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :-- Chinese stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.45 percent to 3,165.47 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.40 percent higher at 11,264.16 points.
