Chinese Shares Close Higher Thursday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2023 | 01:40 PM
BEIJING,Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Chinese stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 1.18 percent to 3,270.38 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.64 percent higher at 12,048.27 points.
