Chinese shares close higher Tuesday

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Chinese stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.77 percent to end at 3,488.83 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.24 percent higher at 13,488.64 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices came in at 969.

06 billion Yuan (153.78 billion U.S. Dollars), up from 949.12 billion yuan on the previous trading day.

Stocks related to liquor-making and coal led the gains, while those related to medical equipment and furniture led the losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, gained 0.16 percent to close at 2,885.79 points Tuesday.