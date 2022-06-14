Chinese shares close higher Tuesday

Ahsan Iqbal asks the public to consume less tea

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto lands in Tehran for his official visit to Iran

PTI challenges ECP'S verdict on PA reserved seats before IHC

National team still needs to improve in certain areas: Babar Azam

Ata Tarar faces criticism for violating decorum of Punjab Assembly

NEPRA increase the power tariff by Rs 5.28 for K-Electric users