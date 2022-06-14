- Home
Chinese Shares Close Higher Tuesday
Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2022 | 04:20 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) --:Chinese stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 1.02 percent, at 3,288.91 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.2 percent higher at 12,023.78 points.
