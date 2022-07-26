- Home
Chinese Shares Close Higher Tuesday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2022 | 01:20 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Chinese stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.83 percent, at 3,277.44 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.95 percent higher at 12,408.56 points.
