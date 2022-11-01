- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Chinese Shares Close Higher Tuesday
Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2022 | 01:30 PM
BEIJING,Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Chinese stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 2.62 percent to 2,969.20 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 3.24 percent higher at 10,734.25 points.
Recent Stories
OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan
PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit
T20 World Cup 2022 Match 33 England Vs. New Zealand
T20 World Cup 2022: England won toss, opt to bat first against New Zealand
T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by six wickets
PTI to resume long march from Gujranwala today
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Int'l arrivals in Vietnam surge in first 10 months10 minutes ago
-
Senior CPC and CPV officials meet via video link20 minutes ago
-
Net Profit of China's listed firms up 2.46 pct in first 3 quarters21 minutes ago
-
Unpaid wages top complaint of Qatar migrant workers: UN1 hour ago
-
Hong Kong stocks jump more than 5%2 hours ago
-
Toyota keeps net profit forecast despite production woes2 hours ago
-
Sabalenka surprises Jabeur, Sakkari edges Pegula at WTA Finals2 hours ago
-
Japan name former Barca prodigy Kubo in World Cup squad3 hours ago
-
Gold Trip wins horse racing's Melbourne Cup3 hours ago
-
S. Korea police chief says crowd surge response was 'insufficient'4 hours ago
-
Uncertain outcome as Danes head to the polls4 hours ago
-
The issues keeping US voters up at night as midterms loom4 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.