Chinese Shares Close Higher Tuesday
Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2022 | 03:20 PM
BEIJING,Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) ::Chinese stocks closed higher on Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 2.62 percent to 2,969.20 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 3.24 percent higher at 10,734.25 points.
