Chinese Shares Close Higher Tuesday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2022 | 01:50 PM
BEJING,Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Chinese stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.02 percent to 3,212.53 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.67 percent higher at 11,398.82 points.
