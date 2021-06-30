UrduPoint.com
Chinese Shares Close Higher Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.50 percent, at 3,591.20 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.08 percent higher at 15,161.70 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 942.5 billion Yuan (about 145.

9 billion U.S. Dollars), down from 997.4 billion yuan the previous trading day.

Shares related to electronic information and ship-building led the gains, while those related to paper-making and environment protection saw losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, gained 2.08 percent to close at 3,477.18 points Wednesday.

