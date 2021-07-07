Chinese shares close higher Wednesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks closed higher Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.66 percent, at 3,553.72 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.86 percent higher at 14,940.05 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 1.

05 trillion Yuan (about 162 billion U.S. Dollars), down from 1.12 trillion yuan on the previous trading day.

Shares related to lithium led the gains, while those related to dairy and coal mining saw losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, gained 3.57 percent to close at 3,409.59 points.