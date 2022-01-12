UrduPoint.com

Chinese Shares Close Higher Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2022 | 01:40 PM

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Chinese stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.84 percent, at 3,597.43 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.39 percent higher at 14,421.2 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 1.

061 trillion Yuan (about 166.69 billion U.S. Dollars), up from 1.056 trillion yuan on the previous trading day.

Shares related to extra-high voltage and COVID-19 testing performed well, while those related to cement and estate management suffered losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, gained 2.64 percent to close at 3,136.69 points Wednesday.

