- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Chinese Shares Close Higher Wednesday
Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2022 | 01:30 PM
BEIJING, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) --:Chinese stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.68 percent, at 3,263.79 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.82 percent higher at 12,033.26 points.
Recent Stories
PM stresses upon Charter of Economy for export-oriented growth
Fatima Sana Sheikh talks about role in Modern Love Mumbai
Fault in Submarine Cables
WB predicts Pakistan's GDP growth rate at 4 per cent for next fiscal year
Look what players say about Multan?
Flour supply at Rs 40 per kg started in KP: Marriyum Aurangzeb
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Scientists warn of more La Nina events in eastern Australia5 minutes ago
-
Ukrainian troops may have to retreat from Severodonetsk: governor15 minutes ago
-
Thailand's 'Joe Ferrari' cop jailed for life over death of suspect35 minutes ago
-
At least 17 killed in train derailment in central Iran1 hour ago
-
India records 5,233 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths2 hours ago
-
5.8-magnitude quake hits 40 km WSW of Mamuju, Indonesia -- USGS2 hours ago
-
Stingy Swedes? Viral tale spotlights Swedish cultural quirk2 hours ago
-
WTO seeks fresh momentum at big ministerial meet2 hours ago
-
Liberal prosecutor booted out by voters in left-leaning San Francisco2 hours ago
-
Hi-tech herd: Spain school turns out 21st-century shepherds3 hours ago
-
Millionaire presidential candidate wary of class war in Colombia3 hours ago
-
At least 10 dead in Iran train derailment: state media3 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.