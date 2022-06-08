UrduPoint.com

Chinese Shares Close Higher Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2022 | 01:30 PM

BEIJING, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) --:Chinese stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.68 percent, at 3,263.79 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.82 percent higher at 12,033.26 points.

