Chinese Shares Close Higher Wednesday
Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2022 | 05:30 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Chinese stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.77 percent to 3,304.72 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.63 percent higher at 12,573.12 points.
