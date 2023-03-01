UrduPoint.com

Chinese Shares Close Higher Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2023 | 06:20 PM

BEIJING, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) --:Chinese stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 1 percent to 3,312.35 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.11 percent higher at 11,914.32 points.

