Chinese Shares Close Higher Wednesday
Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2023 | 06:20 PM
BEIJING, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) --:Chinese stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 1 percent to 3,312.35 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.11 percent higher at 11,914.32 points.
