Chinese Shares Close Higher Wednesday
Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2023 | 04:00 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) --:Chinese stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.31 percent to 3,265.75 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.61 percent higher at 11,496.93 points.
