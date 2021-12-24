Chinese shares close lower Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) APP):Chinese stocks closed lower on Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.69 percent, at 3,618.05 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.03 percent lower at 14,710.33 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 1.

13 trillion Yuan (about 177 billion U.S. Dollars), up from 1 trillion yuan on the previous trading day.

Shares related to lithium battery led the declines, while manufacturers of traditional Chinese medicine were broadly higher.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, lost 2.27 percent to close at 3,297.11 points.