Chinese shares close lower Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2022 | 02:20 PM

BEIJING, Jan. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Chinese stocks closed lower on Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.18 percent, at 3,579.54 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.6 percent lower at 14,343.65 points.

The combined turnover of the stocks covered by the two indices stood at 1.2 trillion Yuan (about 188.26 billion U.S. Dollars), up from 1.14 trillion yuan on the previous trading day.

The trade volume exceeded the 1-trillion-yuan threshold for a sixth straight trading day.

Stocks related to metaverse and traditional Chinese medicine suffered heavy losses, while companies in the fields of oil and gas exploration, COVID-19 testing and real estate saw a stellar performance, bucking the overall downward trend.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, lost 0.98 percent to close at 3,096.88 points Friday.

