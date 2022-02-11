Chinese shares close lower Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, Feb. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Chinese stocks closed lower on Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.66 percent, at 3,462.95 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.55 percent lower at 13,224.38 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices came in at 991.

5 billion Yuan (about 155.7 billion U.S. Dollars), up from 936.3 billion yuan on the previous trading day.

Stocks in the banking and real estate sectors are among the biggest winners, while those related to COVID-19 vaccine and Chinese medicine led the losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, lost 2.84 percent to close at 2,746.38 points.