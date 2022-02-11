UrduPoint.com

Chinese Shares Close Lower Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Chinese shares close lower Friday

BEIJING, Feb. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Chinese stocks closed lower on Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.66 percent, at 3,462.95 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.55 percent lower at 13,224.38 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices came in at 991.

5 billion Yuan (about 155.7 billion U.S. Dollars), up from 936.3 billion yuan on the previous trading day.

Stocks in the banking and real estate sectors are among the biggest winners, while those related to COVID-19 vaccine and Chinese medicine led the losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, lost 2.84 percent to close at 2,746.38 points.

Related Topics

China Shenzhen Shanghai Stocks From Billion

Recent Stories

Shaukin Tarin present before Senate details of $3 ..

Shaukin Tarin present before Senate details of $3 billion dollars received from ..

18 minutes ago
 Aamir Liaqat Hussain opens up about reasons for ma ..

Aamir Liaqat Hussain opens up about reasons for marrying third time

35 minutes ago
 realme Band 2: The Ultimate Lifestyle Companion fo ..

Realme Band 2: The Ultimate Lifestyle Companion for All Your Fitness Goals

49 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: What is today’s schedule?

PSL 2022: What is today’s schedule?

59 minutes ago
 Turbine 'torture' for Greek islanders as wind farm ..

Turbine 'torture' for Greek islanders as wind farms proliferate

41 minutes ago
 Funeral prayer of constable offered

Funeral prayer of constable offered

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>