Chinese Shares Close Lower Friday

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2023 | 04:50 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) ::Chinese stocks closed lower on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.11 percent to 3,287.48 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.13 percent lower at 11,884.30 points.

