Chinese shares close lower Monday

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks closed lower Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.01 percent at 3,591.71 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.32 percent lower at 14,367.60 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 992.2 billion Yuan (about 153.

88 billion U.S. Dollars), down from 1.1 trillion yuan on the previous trading day.

Stocks related to coal production, civil aviation and airports posted strong performance, while those associated with electricity, petroleum and steel were weak.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, lost 1.45 percent to close at 3,196.19 points Monday.