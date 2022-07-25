- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Chinese Shares Close Lower Monday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 25, 2022 | 01:40 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) --:Chinese stocks closed lower on Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.6 percent, at 3,250.39 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.83 percent lower at 12,291.59 points.
Recent Stories
PM reaffirms Pakistan's full support to SCO Charter, ‘Shanghai Spirit’
OIC and WHO Agree to Strengthen Cooperation in the Health Sector
OIC Welcomes the ICJ’s Dismissal of Myanmar's Objections
OIC Welcomes Russian-Ukrainian Grain Deal
OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Terrorist Attacks in Mali
PDM leaders express distrust over SC three member bench led by CJP Bandial
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Singapore's MAS core inflation rises to 4.4 pct in June8 minutes ago
-
Lao gov't vows to stabilize macro economy8 minutes ago
-
First Beijing Culture Forum kicks off8 minutes ago
-
Satellite operators Eutelsat and OneWeb eye possible merger18 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks close lower2 hours ago
-
Pakistan lose Shafique in reply to Sri Lanka's 3782 hours ago
-
Pak-China olive cooperation possesses immense potential2 hours ago
-
Angola gears up for tight election as Lourenco's star fades2 hours ago
-
Russia says Odessa strikes hit Western arms3 hours ago
-
Sweden's Duplantis claims world pole vault title in new world record4 hours ago
-
Record-breaking Duplantis soars at Eugene worlds4 hours ago
-
The centuries-old mines stirring Japan-South Korea tensions4 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.