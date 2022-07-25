UrduPoint.com

Chinese Shares Close Lower Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 25, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Chinese shares close lower Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) --:Chinese stocks closed lower on Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.6 percent, at 3,250.39 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.83 percent lower at 12,291.59 points.

Related Topics

China Shenzhen Shanghai Stocks

Recent Stories

PM reaffirms Pakistan's full support to SCO Charte ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's full support to SCO Charter, ‘Shanghai Spirit’

18 seconds ago
 ‏OIC and WHO Agree to Strengthen Cooperation in ..

‏OIC and WHO Agree to Strengthen Cooperation in the Health Sector

1 hour ago
 ‏OIC Welcomes the ICJ’s Dismissal of Myanmar's ..

‏OIC Welcomes the ICJ’s Dismissal of Myanmar's Objections

1 hour ago
 OIC Welcomes Russian-Ukrainian Grain Deal

OIC Welcomes Russian-Ukrainian Grain Deal

1 hour ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Terrorist Att ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Terrorist Attacks in Mali

1 hour ago
 PDM leaders express distrust over SC three member ..

PDM leaders express distrust over SC three member bench led by CJP Bandial

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.