- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Chinese Shares Close Lower Monday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2022 | 05:00 PM
BEIJING, Oct. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) --:Chinese stocks closed lower on Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 2.02 percent to 2,977.56 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 2.05 percent lower at 10,694.61 points.
Recent Stories
Ansha Mohan comes on fire for social media stunt
Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case
Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, territorial integ ..
Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif back home from Kenya: Marriyum Au ..
T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimbabwe
ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherlands
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Philippines logs 1,334 new COVID-19 cases, 35 more deaths7 minutes ago
-
Iran's Raisi congratulates China's Xi on re-election7 minutes ago
-
Aussie study highlights role of IgA antibodies in neutralizing COVID-19 virus7 minutes ago
-
Iron ore futures close higher8 minutes ago
-
Chinese university sets Guinness record in drone flight duration37 minutes ago
-
Malaysia's inflation rises 4.5 pct in September38 minutes ago
-
China's home prices ease in September47 minutes ago
-
Chinese yuan weaken to 7.123 against USD Monday48 minutes ago
-
PM condemns unfounded sloganeering against state institutions1 hour ago
-
France, Germany show 'no desire' to mediate Ukraine talks: Kremlin1 hour ago
-
Brunei's economy records 4.4 pct drop in 2nd quarter1 hour ago
-
Aid slowly reaches Nigerian flood victims1 hour ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.