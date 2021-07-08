Chinese shares close lower on Thursday

BEIJING, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks closed lower on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.79 percent to 3,525.50 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.38 percent lower at 14,882.90 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 1.

2 trillion Yuan (about 185 billion U.S. Dollars), up from 1.05 trillion yuan on the previous trading day.

Shares related to aircraft manufacturing led the gains, while those related to medical equipment and coal saw losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, gained 0.69 percent to close at 3,432.96 points on Thursday.