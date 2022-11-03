Chinese shares close lower Thursday

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Chinese stocks closed lower on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.19 percent to 2,997.81 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.34 percent lower at 10,840.06 points.

The turnover of stocks covered by the two indices reached 886.5 billion Yuan (about 122.

32 billion U.S. Dollars), down from 1.05 trillion yuan the previous trading day.

Shares related to the shipbuilding and glass industries led the gains, while those in the liquor-making and finance sectors posted weak performance.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, gained 0.01 percent to close at 2,376.06 points on Thursday.