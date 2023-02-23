- Home
Chinese Shares Close Lower Thursday
Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2023 | 02:00 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Chinese stocks closed lower on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.11 percent to 3,287.48 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.13 percent lower at 11,884.30 points.
