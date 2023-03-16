- Home
Chinese Shares Close Lower Thursday
Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2023 | 04:40 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) --:Chinese stocks closed lower on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 1.12 percent to 3,226.89 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.54 percent lower at 11,237.7 points
