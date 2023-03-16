Chinese shares close lower Thursday

Muslim Council of Elders affirms that Islam is religion of mercy, coexistence an ..

UAE Embassy in Tokyo celebrates 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Ja ..

UAE participates in Communications Working Group of Global Coalition meeting aga ..

Emirates Metrology Institute announces 2022 performance report

ADIHEX 20th edition to be held in August 2023

DIHAD 2023 records over 12,000 visitors to support humanitarian work in Dubai