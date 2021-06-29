Chinese shares close lower Tuesday

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks closed lower Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.92 percent, at 3,573.18 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.99 percent lower at 14,999.8 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 997.

4 billion Yuan (about 154.48 billion U.S. Dollars), down from 1.02 trillion yuan the previous trading day.

Shares related to organic silicon led the gains, while those related to semiconductors and automobiles saw losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, lost 0.19 percent to close at 3,406.24 points Tuesday.