Chinese shares close lower Tuesday

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks closed lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 1.25 percent, at 3,546.94 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.62 percent lower at 14,135.38 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 996.6 billion Yuan (about 154.

6 billion U.S. Dollars), up from 992.2 billion yuan on the previous trading day.

Stocks related to aesthetic medicine and real estate services posted strong performance, while those associated with pumped storage hydropower and natural gas were weak.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, lost 1.81 percent to close at 3,138.26 points.