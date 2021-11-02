- Home
Chinese Shares Close Lower Tuesday
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 03:00 PM
BEIJING, Nov. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks closed lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 1.1 percent, at 3,505.63 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.69 percent lower at 14,377.27 points.
