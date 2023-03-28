- Home
Chinese Shares Close Lower Tuesday
Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2023 | 01:00 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) --:Chinese stocks closed lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.19 percent to 3,245.38 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.72 percent lower at 11,564.45 points.
