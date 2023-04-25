- Home
Chinese Shares Close Lower Tuesday
Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2023 | 01:40 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :-- Chinese stocks closed lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.32 percent to 3,264.87 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.48 percent lower at 11,149.01 points.
