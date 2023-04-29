- Home
Chinese Shares Close Lower Tuesday
Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2023
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :--:Chinese stocks closed lower on Saturday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.32 percent to 3,264.87 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.48 percent lower at 11,149.01 points.
