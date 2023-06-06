- Home
- Pakistan Today
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Chinese Shares Close Lower Tuesday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2023 | 01:50 PM
BEIJING,June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Chinese stocks closed lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 1.15 percent to 3,195.34 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.58 percent lower at 10,773.45 points.
Recent Stories
Amna Ilyas says she never rejected item song offers
LHC grants interim bail to PTi chief in Zile Shah murder case
Sheikh Rashid slams coalition govt's borrowing spree, economic Instability
Gargash meets Cypriot Foreign Minister
UAE, Vietnam eye stronger trade and investment ties
Young Pakistani entrepreneurs rebranding Pak-US relations: Masood Khan
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
First flowers on Earth most likely pollinated by insects: study20 minutes ago
-
No major Ukraine population centre under flooding risk: Moscow-installed official20 minutes ago
-
Kyrgyzstan opens center for China studies29 minutes ago
-
From poisoning to penal colony: the Navalny affair30 minutes ago
-
New study reveals exercise could lower risk of type 2 diabetes30 minutes ago
-
Russia's GDP to grow by 1 percent through 202330 minutes ago
-
US engages with Pakistan on all issues, desires to see it prosper: State Dept.40 minutes ago
-
Between exile and the Kremlin: Russian artists split by Ukraine40 minutes ago
-
Chinese train maker produces first new-energy light rail train for Argentina40 minutes ago
-
Karim Benzema signs for Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad: club source50 minutes ago
-
Dam damage fuels fears for safety of Ukraine nuclear plant60 minutes ago
-
Apple unveils its first spatial computer Apple Vision Pro2 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.