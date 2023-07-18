Open Menu

Chinese Shares Close Lower Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Chinese shares close lower Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) --:Chinese stocks closed lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.37 percent to 3,197.82 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.34 percent lower at 10,972.96 points.

